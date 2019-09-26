Midlothian Council funding debate

Eskbank and Newbattle Community Council (ENCC) is hosting a public debate on local authority funding on Thursday, October 3, in Dalkeith Arts Centre.

The topic of the debate looks at why Midlothian has financial problems titled ‘Why has it declined and what can be done about it?’.

The debate will be moderated by advocate Malcolm McGregor and will be managed along familiar lines of a ‘Question Time’ panel.

All three political parties on Midlothian Council will be represented, by councillors John Hackett and Peter Small and MSP Colin Beattie, with audience members having an opportunity to ask questions.

Although this free event has been organised in response to local residents’ request, the event is open to all Midlothian residents.

Doors open at 6pm for refreshments/registration and the debate will be followed by a meeting of the Eskbank and Newbattle Community Council..

Booking via https://encc_finance_debate.eventbrite.co.uk is recommended.