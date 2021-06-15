Midlothian Council: Help shape the economic future of the region

Midlothian West councillor Russell Imrie (Labour).

The Regional Prosperity Framework is a draft plan for building the economy of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region. It looks at everything from transport and housing to education and digital inclusion, economic development and climate change.

The consultation, open until July 26, is relevant to individuals, businesses and other organisations, professional bodies and the third sector. Go to: https://consultationhub.edinburgh.gov.uk/bi/prosperity/.

Councillor Russell Imrie (Lab), Midlothian’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, said: “The final framework will be a critical document to helping a wide range of partners right across the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region to shape national, regional and local plans and strategies, both individually and collaboratively.

“For that reason it is really important that we get as much feedback as possible on the draft plan through this consultation.

“The City Region area has always been of critical importance to the Scottish economy and it is important that we all continue to work together to ensure that this remains the case.

“Midlothian has a crucial role to play and has particular challenges being both rural and urban and its close proximity to Edinburgh.”

Responses can also be emailed to: [email protected]

And by post: Aleks Bogacz, Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal, Area 2.1, Waverley Court, 4 East Market Street, Edinburgh, EH8 8BG.

Claire Pattullo, chair of the Regional Enterprise Council added: “This is a hugely important piece of work, particularly as we move into the recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic and are still assessing the effects of Brexit. The draft has been created to stimulate debate and invite comments to help shape a finalised framework. This will be a document that sets out long-term aspirations for the region and informs policy development for the next 20 years.

“It has been developed with input from public, private and third sector organisations and aims to address the region’s challenges and opportunities to make Edinburgh and South East Scotland a better place to live, work, study, visit and invest for current and future generations.”

Councillor David Ross, Chair of the City Region Deal Joint Committee, said: “Although it covers a lot of important topics, the consultation has been broken down into sections with guided questions to make it as easy as possible for everyone to give us their thoughts and views on whatever aspects are relevant to them.