Midlothian Council moves closer to ending period poverty

Thousands of women and girls across the county can now access free sanitary products in Midlothian Council public buildings, including libraries and leisure centres.

Supplies are already available in primary and secondary school toilets. Funded by the Scottish Government, the sanitary products will now also be available in 12 council buildings.

The products are mainly in the public toilets but in buildings with no public toilet they are also discreetly on display.

Details of the 12 buildings can be found on the council website at www.midlothian.gov.uk/sanitary-products.

Speaking on behalf of the council, Councillor Kelly Parry (SNP) explained why it is important that sanitary products are now available in local authority buildings.

She said: “Thousands of women and girls across the UK cannot afford to buy sanitary products. Research by the charity Plan International in 2017 suggests that one in 10 girls and women aged between 14 and 21 in the UK has been affected at some point.

“Imagine the humiliation and discomfort, not to mention the impact this can have on someone’s education and everyday life?”

Cllr Parry is delighted the initiative has been extended. She said: “I’m proud we, as a council, have embraced this opportunity to extend this initiative beyond schools and to make the products readily available in our public buildings.

“We’d encourage everyone who needs sanitary products to take what they need.”

Initial supplies the products for Midlothian Council schools while Hey Girls! supplies non-education buildings.

The council will be looking at other locations within Midlothian to put in more boxes.