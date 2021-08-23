Midlothian Council reveals detailed plans for Destination Hillend

Pictured from left to right at Hillend at the new funslope are: Hillend Duty Officer Mike Ronald, Cabinet Member for Economic Development Councillor Russell Imrie, and Project Managers Paul Campbell and Andrew Souter.

The project will see Midlothian Snowsports Centre redeveloped into a major multi-activity leisure, retail and tourist attraction.

The proposed new centre will provide a new zip line, a new Alpine Coaster, a new glamping complex, upgraded and modern snowsports facilities with enhanced snowsports storage, a new café with full kitchen and ‘back of house’ provision, outdoor seating and a retail unit.

It will also provide 425 car parking spaces, an improved public road junction, a new soft play area, a new high rope activity, enhanced and flexibly configured children’s party rooms, as well as a new function suite.

CGI image of the main building, which will be carbon neutral.

The project is expected to create between 55 and 80 full-time equivalent jobs directly with a further 11-16 full-time equivalent jobs supported indirectly by the facility annually.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development Councillor Russell Imrie (Lab) said: “Destination Hillend will be a major tourist destination bringing increased visitor numbers – as many as 600,000 people a year - and significant economic benefits to the local Midlothian area while generating income to be re-invested into council services.

“We’re very excited about the plans for this family attraction, which will safeguard the future of Midlothian Snowsports Centre while ensuring people in Midlothian and elsewhere can enjoy all snowsports from beginner to advanced levels.

“The agreement to build a net carbon zero main building is also a key milestone in our Climate Change Strategy helping us towards our commitment of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.”

Taking into account the approved capital spend of £24.468 million, the Destination Hillend project is expected to cover its own costs and, when fully operational, contribute circa £718,000 per year to support other critical council services.