Midlothian Council’s economic strategy workshops

A series of interactive workshop sessions has been scheduled to help Midlothian Council develop its five year economic strategy.

The sessions will allow partner organisations, businesses, other stakeholders and locals to have their say.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for communities, Councillor Russell Imrie (Lab), said “We want to work with our business community, and other organisations, interested groups and individuals, to help identify priorities for the area and to determine how we can best achieve these.

“Our aim is to encourage investment and business growth, create new jobs and training opportunities.”

The first workshop, ‘Community Planning and Place’, will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 1.30-4.30pm at Gorebridge Beacon. Life Sciences will be the theme on August 27, 10am-2.30pm at Roslin Innovation Centre, followed by a Business and Development workshop on August 28, 2 -4.30pm at Saint John’s & King’s Park Church, Dalkeith. Employment and Skills is the theme on August 29, 10am-12.30pm at The Sidings, Newtongrange, with Data and Digital on September 3, 10am-12.30pm at Newbattle Community Campus Library.

Finally, Tourism, Food and Drink come under discussion on September 5, 2-4pm at the Old Millhouse, Newmills Road, Dalkeith (venue tbc).

Search ‘Midlothian Council Economic Development Strategy’ at eventbrite.co.uk to book up. The new strategy is expected to be published by the end of this year.