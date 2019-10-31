Midlothian Council’s Ranger Service seeks local volunteers for Penicuik to Dalkeith path cleaning

If you’ve got a few hours to spare once a month and you’d like to help maintain a popular path, then the council wants to hear from you.

Midlothian Council’s Ranger Service is looking for volunteers to look after the Penicuik to Dalkeith walking and cycle path.

Supervised jobs would include maintaining the path, thinning trees, clearing vegetation and managing the pond. It’s an opportunity for anyone aged 18 or over who enjoys the outdoors and would like to maintain this seven mile route, which is popular with walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

No previous experience is required and on-site training will be provided.

Volunteers meet on the third Tuesday of each month at a pre-arranged meeting point along the route. The times are from 10am to 3pm.

Volunteers will be expected to make their own way to and from the meeting place each time.

All tools and equipment will be provided.

Volunteers should bring a packed lunch, waterproofs and wear sturdy footwear.

For further information: contact site Ranger Alan Krumholds on 01875 821990 or email Alan.Krumholds@midlothian.gov.uk.