Midlothian Council spending over £500 now published online

Midlothian Council spending over £500 is now published online for the public to see.

The information is available here.

Midlothian Council leader, Councillor Derek Milligan (Lab) said: “As a public body we need our spending to be easily scrutinised. This will help us be more transparent and accountable to local people while avoiding waste.”

To comply with GDPR, suppliers and other personal information are not identified. This includes payments made to staff, sensitive personal information, such as individual foster carer payments, and any payments which may reveal details about an individual, as well as internal charges.