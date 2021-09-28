Midlothian Council to launch consultation on the future of St Margaret’s RC Primary School

St Margaret’s RC Primary School in Loanhead.

The school has had a falling roll in recent years. Currently it has no pupils.

Staff, local residents and community and religious organisations can find out more about the statutory consultation and fill in a short survey at www.midlothian.gov.uk/stmargarets. The consultation runs until November 16.

Meetings (virtual and in-person) will take place on October 12 at 6.30pm at Loanhead Primary. There will be a virtual meeting on MS Teams on October 13 at 6.30pm. Virtual drop-ins will also take place on October 27, 10am-noon, 2pm-4pm and 6pm to 8pm. To reserve a place email: [email protected]​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

If given the go-ahead, the proposals would see St Margaret’s close from July 1, 2022. The catchment boundaries of St Mary’s, St Matthew’s and Sacred Heart RC Primary Schools would be extended to include the St Margaret’s catchment area.

Early learning and childcare provision (ELC) would continue as per the current arrangements. Children are currently offered ELC at Loanhead Primary School.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab) said: “St Margaret’s school roll has been falling for a number of years to the extent there are now currently no pupils being educated there.

“Instead families in the catchment are choosing to send their children to other schools, including nearby denominational schools.