Midlothian councillor joins argument over Sheriffhall plan

The political row over the Scottish Government’s decision to delay the long called for upgrade of Sheriffhall Roundabout continues.

With local SNP MSPs Christine Grahame and Colin Beattie last week attacking the Greens for demanding a halt to improvements at Sheriffhall as a condition of them agreeing to the Scottish budget, now local Labour councillor Stephen Curran has hit out at Mr Beattie for his comments on the delay.

Cllr Curran said: “It now appears that grade separation of the six arm Sheriffhall roundabout has become a political pawn in the ‘Game of Government’, nothing more than a bargaining tool for power and notoriety between the Greens and the SNP.

“We are now informed of another Government review, a review that received the support of my local MSP Colin Beattie when he voted for a deal with the Greens that results in yet a further delay. All this more than a decade after grade separation was agreed.

“Ironically, I recently read (with a wry smile) that Mr Beattie is criticising the Greens for their position on Sheriffhall. Well Colin, the horse has bolted and you unlocked the stable door. Classic ‘playing to the crowd’.

“Meanwhile in the land of the living, severe congestion, accidents and injuries continue at Scotland’s most dangerous roundabout.

“Grade separation is not only essential for improved safety and traffic flow, but also for accessibility and the safety of non-motorised users such as pedestrians and cyclists.”

Cllr Curran highlighted the importance of Sheriffhall to Midlothian’s residents.

He said: “This upgrade is not about increasing capacity for car travel (which would counter our efforts to tackle climate change), it’s about resolving the severe congestion, decreasing pollution, reducing the risk of accidents and injuries, improving traffic flow and accessibility.

“Whether we like it or not, the car is here to stay irrespective of the fuel source that powers it, and as yet our public transport services do not have the capacity to commute the 52 per cent of Midlothian’s working population to and from Edinburgh.

“Grade separation (flyover) is urgently required, and I will continue to pressure MSPs of all parties to make sure they deliver on their commitment to Sheriffhall and Midlothian.”

Local residents joined Cllr Curran in calling for the roundabout to be upgraded.

Newton Village resident Raymond Diamond, who is an avid walker refuses to go beyond Sheriffhall, adding: “Sheriffhall is too difficult for me to navigate so I avoid it when I’m out for a stroll. Dare I say that had Sheriffhall been located in the west of Scotland it would have been upgraded years ago.”

Danderhall resident Eric Bunyan said “I enjoy going out on my bicycle during the summer months, but I just don’t have the confidence to go near Sheriffhall.”

Responding to Cllr Curran’s comments, Mr Beattie said: “I am not supportive of the delays to the Sheriffhall upgrades and I have made my position on this quite clear, as well as speaking against this at the final stage of the Budget debate in the Scottish Parliament.

“It is no secret that I am not happy about this delay and I understand the importance of these upgrades to the local community.

“I have firmly fought my position on this and tried to outline the misjudgement that the Green Party have made in trying to allow the situation to fester.

“This won’t put people off using the route and will only allow the situation to worsen. I believe that the upgrades are necessary, urgent and that their inclusivity of cycle and walking routes should be welcomed.

“We must remember, however, that the delay to the upgrade is a small part of a much bigger budget deal.

“Overall, the budget deal which has been negotiated by Kate Forbes MSP is very impressive and protects communities. It offers record spending on health and social care, £1.597 million extra funding for Midlothian Council and a £60 million investment in Police Scotland. This will protect services and overall it is an excellent deal.

“It is a shame that the Green Party have used Sheriffhall as a pawn in agreeing the budget deal, and I have spoken strongly against this, however we cannot let the budget deal that protects Scottish citizens fall over one issue.”