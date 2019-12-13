Midlothian crimebeat December 2-8

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for December 2-8, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Saturday, December 7 officers were asked to attend at Salters Terrace, Dalkeith in relation to an ongoing disturbance. A 26-year-old male was traced, arrested and conveyed to the Police station. He was charged with assault and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Tuesday, December 3 officers were asked to attend Ruskin Place, Mayfield in relation to a male breaching a Non-Harassment Order. A 25-year-old male was subsequently traced and arrested. He was thereafter charged with breaching the non-harassment order and held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Tuesday, December 3, officers were asked to attend at Old School Path, Mayfield in relation to a male breaching bail conditions. Officers attended and a 30-year-old male was subsequently traced and charged with breaching bail conditions. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Saturday, December 7, officers were on mobile patrol in Bogwood Road, Mayfield when they viewed a vehicle being driven by a non-licence holder and indicated the vehicle to stop. The vehicle stopped after making off. The 28-year-old male driver failed the roadside breath test and was arrested. The station procedure was completed and he failed that as well. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a licence, driving with no insurance, failing to stop for police and taking and driving a vehicle without permission. He was held in custody until sober and thereafter released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Tuesday, December 3, officers were on patrol in the Burnside Road area of Gorebridge when identified a vehicle without a valid MOT. The vehicle was stopped and the male driver has also been charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal for driving without a valid policy of insurance or driving licence.

BONNYRIGG:

On Tuesday, December 3, police received a call to the Park Crescent area of Bonnyrigg regarding a disturbance. Officers attended and a woman was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice for Breaching the Peace.

On Saturday, December 7, officers were on mobile patrol in the Campview Road area of Bonnyrigg when a car passed them at speed. The vehicle was stopped and a 31-year-old man was found to be driving with a 27-year-old male passenger. They were both arrested for theft of a motor vehicle. Both men were charged with theft of a motor vehicle and theft housebreaking. Both men were released from custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

LOANHEAD:

On Monday, December 2, officers were on patrol in Loanhead Road, Loanhead when they did a proactive vehicle stop. A 38-year-old male was found to be driving without a valid policy of insurance or MOT. He was charged with both offences and a report was submitted to the procurator Fiscal. The vehicle was also seized by officers.

On Tuesday, December 3 officers were on patrol at Straiton Park and Ride, Loanhead when they observed a motor vehicle parked with drugs paraphernalia on open display, a search of the owner revealed a small amount of cannabis and these items were seized by police. The owner has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

PENICUIK:

On Tuesday, December 3, officers were on patrol in the Milton Bridge area of Penicuik when they observed a vehicle parked up with a smell of cannabis coming from within. All occupants of the vehicle were searched and approximately £650 worth of cannabis was recovered from one male who was reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Monday, December 2, officers were on patrol in Rullion Road, Penicuik when they carried out a proactive vehicle stop. A 27-year-old man was driving. He was found to be driving without a valid policy of insurance. He was charged and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, December 5, officers were asked to attend in Silverburn, Penicuik in relation to an ongoing disturbance. A 54-year-old man was traced and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Thursday, December 5, officers were asked to attend Fairlee Grove, Rosewell in relation to a vehicle having crashed. A 41-year-old man was thereafter traced, smelling of alcohol, after leaving the vehicle. He failed to provide a sample of breath for the roadside breath test and was arrested. He was taken to a station for the station procedure to be completed. He was thereafter charged with dangerous driving, failing to provide a breath sample for the roadside procedure and being drunk and in charge of a vehicle. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Thursday, December 5, officers were on patrol near the Leadburn junction, Penicuik when they carried out a proactive vehicle stop. A 31-year-old male was found to be driving. He was found to be driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance policy, attempt to pervert the course of justice by providing false details and was also found in possession of cannabis. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, December 6. The vehicle was also seized by officers.

On Saturday, December 7 officers were asked to attend in Silverburn, Penicuik in relation to a male attending at an address in breach of bail conditions. A 54-year-old male was traced and charged with breaching bail conditions. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, December 8, officers attended at Pentland House, Edinburgh Road, Penicuik in relation to a proactive bail check. On checking the 25-year-old man was not within as required. On leaving the premises he was apprehended and arrested for breaching bail curfew conditions. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, December 8, officers were asked to attend Biggar Road, Lothianburn in relation to an ongoing disturbance. Officers attended and traced a 23-year-old male who was arrested for assault. He then assaulted the officers by spitting on them. He was charged with two assaults, a breach of the peace and a police assault. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.