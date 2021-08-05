Midlothian crimebeat July 25- August 1

Stock photo by Michael Gillen.

DALKEITH:

On Tuesday, July 27, in Dalkeith a suspected stolen vehicle made off from officers on mobile patrol. A pursuit of the vehicle ensued after which the vehicle was stopped and two men were traced. Both were held to appear at court.

On Tuesday, July 27, at Morrisons, Eskbank Road, a 70 year old man dumped rubbish in the car park of the store. When challenged by staff he conducted himself in a threatening and abusive manner and also assaulted a member of staff. Officer carried out enquiries and traced the man. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, July 29, at Whitehill Farm, three youths were observed setting fire to hay bales. The fire service attended and was able limit the fire to one hay bale. Enquiries are ongoing.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Monday, July 26, at Abbey Road, a woman was found walking in the middle of the road under the influence of alcohol. When challenged by officers she began to act in an aggressive and threatening manner and resisted arrest. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, July 29, a 20 year old man caused a disturbance in the Dean Tavern, refusing to wear a mask and spitting at customers and staff. Whilst being removed from the premises he assaulted members of the staff by biting and kicking them. He has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal to appear at Court.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Tuesday, July 27, at Whitehouse Drive, a 41 year old woman was given a Recorded Police Warning in relation to her behaviour during a neighbour dispute.

BONNYRIGG:

Overnight July 27/28, a property at Upper Dalhousie Cottages was broken into and three vehicles, a grey BMW X5 Sport auto, a black BMW estate and a black Nissan Navara were subsequently stolen. Enquires are ongoing.

LOANHEAD: