Midlothian crisis grants on the increase

The Scottish Welfare Fund made 1,285 of payments to people in Midlothian in the last financial quarter – to help pay for essentials such as food and heating.

A total of 220 Community Care Grants and 1065 Crisis Grants were awarded in Midlothian between July and September 2019 - an increase of two per cent compared to the same period last year. Since its launch in April 2013, the Scottish Welfare Fund has paid out almost £220 million to over 357,000 households across the country – with 28,390 households in Midlothian receiving help from the Scottish Government fund. In total a third of households receiving awards were families with children.