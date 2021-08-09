Midlothian dancers at Dance World Cup

Dancing solos are Ellie McCormack, Ellie Henderson, Lauren Innes, Jemma Holland and Niamh Cooney. Mia Linn, Cameron Gibbs and Emily Wylie will join them to perform a group ballet piece.

Held in Telford, England, many teams unable to travel due to Covid restrictions will compete via video link, shown on a big screen at the live event, where the Scottish team will compete in person.

Over 120,000 competitors from 62 countries compete at their country qualifiers and at the World Finals each year. However, due to Covid-19 postponing last year’s event, the 2020 and 2021 World Finals will be held simultaneously this year from Telford.

Taught by dance teachers Stephanie Campbell and Michelle McCormack at dance school @Dance Scotland, the local dancers, who train at Lasswade, Loanhead and Port Seton, will travel to Telford this week and next week after being selected to represent their country and be part of Team Scotland at the Dance World Cup.

The @Dance dancers will perform solos in ballet, lyrical, jazz, acro and national dance styles and also a group dance.

Dancing solos are Ellie McCormack, Ellie Henderson, Lauren Innes, Jemma Holland and Niamh Cooney. Mia Linn, Cameron Gibbs and Emily Wylie will join them to perform a group ballet piece.

Jemma’s mum, Rhona Holland, said: “It’s incredible. It’s the first time a Midlothian school of dance has gone to the World Cup as far as I’m aware.

"This year’s event was meant to be in Spain, but because of Covid it’s now being held in England due to their restrictions lifting earlier. However, a lot of dancers from abroad can’t travel to England so they will do their dance via video.

"Our dancers will be there though. So, it's not quite the same experience for them but at least it’s getting back to competition and dancing on a stage.”

Rhona is hoping one of the local dancers is successful. She said: "They are really looking forward to it. Very hyper! I watched some of the action when it started on Monday and the standard is really high.