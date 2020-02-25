Midlothian employer helps Kim be her Best for strongwoman contest

Record-breaking Scottish strongwoman Kim Best has borrowed one of her Midlothian employer’s six-tonne tractors while training for her next event.

The 26-year-old, a lab scientist for Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) at its Veterinary and Analytical Laboratory at Moredun’s Pentlands Science Park, paid a visit to SRUC’s nearby research farm to keep up her strength.

Kim, originally from Tain in the Highlands, recently broke the world record in the Yoke Walk, completing a 10-metre course with 350kg on her back in just 24.42 seconds.

She now has her sights set on Scotland’s Strongest Woman 2020, which takes place in Motherwell on May 3.