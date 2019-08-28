Midlothian energy reduction project to save money and the planet

Midlothian Council is set to save money and reduce its environmental impact after investing in a £1.4 million energy reduction project.

The project was carried out under the Scottish Government’s Non-Domestic Energy Efficiency Framework2 and part-funded by Salix.

Spanning 12 sites, including 10 schools and two leisure centres, the project will see each of the buildings benefit from a variety of technologies, including new LED lighting and controls, combined heat and power plants, solar PV and pool upgrades. The upgrades will make estimated annual savings of £155,673 and 473 tonnes of CO2e.

Gordon Pollock, project director at Midlothian Council said: “This project, focusing on a whole building approach, will bring substantial carbon savings with payback on financial investment over the lifetime of the properties. The technology upgrades to our properties will also contribute greatly towards new national targets for a net Zero Carbon Future.”

Jennifer Roberts, programme manager for the Scotland Programme at Salix Finance said: “We are committed to reducing energy consumption across the Scottish public sector and work with a number of clients across the country to achieve these goals.”