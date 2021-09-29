Midlothian estate gains prestigious wildlife conservation accreditation

Wildlife Estates Scotland presentations by HRH The Princess Royal with (l to r) Edward Douglas Miller of Bavelaw Estate, Joanna MacPherson Attadale Estate; Mark Tennant, Chairman, Scottish Land & Estates; Dee Ward, Rottal Estate. Photo by Ian Jacobs.

Bavelaw Estate received Wildlife Estates Scotland (WES) accreditation at the GWCT Scottish Game Fair, with HRH The Princess Royal and Dr Mike Cantlay OBE, chairman of NatureScot, presenting the accolades.

Three new accreditations were made with a further 12 properties receiving reaccreditation, a process that takes place every five years.

Dee Ward, chairman of Wildlife Estates Scotland, said: “These farms and estates are undertaking exceptionally important work that benefits biodiversity and the environment and it is only right that their efforts are publicly recognised.”

He added: “WES accreditation is a rigorous process that asks land managers to meet the highest standards across wildlife and conservation management and it is pleasing that these 15 estates and farms have met this benchmark.

“The newly-accredited properties are very diverse in nature but they have all demonstrated the excellent work they are conducting. We seek a broad range of information, including species data and conservation projects, which helps to provide significant insight on what is working well and where our conservation efforts need to be targeted.”

Dr Mike Cantlay OBE, chairman of NatureScot, said: “By attaining WES accreditation, these estates have reached a gold standard in their long-term commitment to helping Scotland’s nature thrive.