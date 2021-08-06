Midlothian families urged to apply for Best Start Foods payment
Eligible families in Midlothian are being encouraged to apply for the Best Start Foods payment after the Scottish Government increased the support.
The payment is increasing to £18 from £17 during pregnancy and for any children between one and three years old. It’s also increasing to £36 from £34 for children under one. Families already receiving the payment will automatically receive an increase.
Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “Whilst the Tories at Westminster prepare to cut support to families at a time when they need it most, the SNP is increasing support to families and ensuring that every child has the best start in life. If you have not applied yet I would encourage you or any family or friends who may be eligible to do so.”
Since its introduction by the SNP in December 2018, £60.8 million has been paid to 179,575 families across Scotland through the Best Start Foods payment.