Midlothian families urged to apply for Best Start Foods payment

The payment is increasing to £18 from £17 during pregnancy and for any children between one and three years old. It’s also increasing to £36 from £34 for children under one. Families already receiving the payment will automatically receive an increase.

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “Whilst the Tories at Westminster prepare to cut support to families at a time when they need it most, the SNP is increasing support to families and ensuring that every child has the best start in life. If you have not applied yet I would encourage you or any family or friends who may be eligible to do so.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​