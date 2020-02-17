Midlothian fire figures revealed

Half of accidental fires which Midlothian Fire and Rescue officers attended between October and December last year happened in single-person homes.

A report to Midlothian Police, Fire and Rescue revealed the number of fires classed as accidental has gone up by 25 per cent to 50 so far during the 2019/20 financial year to date.

And it said of 16 blazes they were called out to during the third quarter of the year, 50 per cent occurred in single-occupancy households, with a further three happening in sheltered housing units.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it had carried out just under 300 home fire safety visits in the county during the same period.

It said: “Accidental dwelling fires can have devastating effects on our community. The SFRS is committed to keeping people safe in their homes.”

The report revealed fire crews had attended 998 incidents in Midlothian between April and December last year.

It said deliberate fires over the third quarter fell to more than half what they had been over the same period the year before, with 43 incidents attended.

However, callouts to unwanted fire alarm calls remained static, with 101 incidents over the same period.

Among the reasons for the fire alarms being set off were cooking and contaminates, with only two calls classed as malicious.

Midlothian crews also helped other emergency services with non-fire emergencies as part of its special service casualties; these included road accident casualties and medical emergencies.

In one case, they were called to help someone trapped in a lift.