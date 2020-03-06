Midlothian Foodbank thanks locals for support over Christmas period

New figures reveal Midlothian Foodbank was able to keep up with rising need for emergency food in the run up to Christmas thanks to the overwhelming support of the local community.

In December, seven tonnes of food was donated in Midlothian ensuring that local people in crisis, unable to afford the basics, didn’t go hungry.

Like many other foodbanks in the Trussell Trust’s network, the charity finds that whilst December is the busiest month of the year, the need for emergency help remains high throughout the year.

While the foodbank is still well stocked from December donations, it is asking local people to donate funds to cover essential costs so help can continue to be there for anyone who needs it.

Janice Burns, foodbank manager at Midlothian Foodbank, said: “No one in Midlothian should need a foodbank’s help and we want to see an end to local people needing emergency food at all. But in the last year, more and more people needed support, so whilst our help is still needed, we will ensure people referred receive a non- judgmental welcome, space to be heard and the best support possible.

“We couldn’t keep the foodbank’s doors open without the generosity of local people. Thank you so much to everyone who has donated food, money or time to offer some help and hope to people when it is most needed.

“We have seen an incredible response from people across Midlothian in December and are so grateful for, and humbled by, your generosity.”

The foodbank provided 2091 three day emergency food supplies to people in crisis between April and September last year, 1033 of which went to children.