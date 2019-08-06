Midlothian football club gets clubhouse go-ahead

A football club at the centre of a row over the poor state of their pitch has been given permission to create a clubhouse in a portable cabin in their car park.

Penicuik Athletic Youth Club has been petitioning Midlothian Council to upgrade their 3G pitch, which is in need of a £255,000 makeover.

The playing surface is described as so bad that players have been injured on it, while Scotland international, and former club player, Claire Emslie has thrown her weight behind a campaign for improvements.

However the local authority has said it simply does not have the cash to carry out the work in this financial year although it has pledged to look at it again in future years.

Now the club, which has around 350 youths in its teams, has been given the go-ahead to site a portable cabin on the car park beside the pitch.

A report by council planning officers said the new cabin, which will be on the car park at Bog Road, in Penicuik, will be used as a club house.

It said: “The cabin will house a kitchen area and a meeting space.”

It added that the cabin would not be used for commercial purposes and was a common feature of sports pitches in Midlothian and across Scotland.

It said: “Portable cabins of the type proposed are widely used by sports clubs to provide amenity facilities for players, spectators and officials.”

Granting permission, the local authority added a condition that the cabin could only be used by the club with written permission needed for other visiting clubs to use it, and could not be used as a commercial premises.