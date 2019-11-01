Midlothian fostering information event

Are you compassionate, patient and good at listening to young people? Then why not give fostering a go?

If you would like a caring role that gives you the chance to change the life of a young person then come along to find out more about fostering at Midlothian Council’s drop-in event on Tuesday, November 19. The event is also for anyone considering adopting.

It is on between 4pm and 7pm in the meeting room on the right, just inside the entrance to Lasswade Library in the Lasswade Centre.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab) said: “Our children and families team members will be on hand to answer any questions you have about fostering or adopting a young person.

“Carers can foster on a short or longer term basis. Support includes 14 days paid holidays, fees and allowances and ongoing training to develop skills and specialist interests. For example, foster carers can complete SVQ qualifications and advance through various skills levels.

“Ongoing support also includes support groups with other local foster carers, regular contact with your own social worker, a specific social support group for your birth children and our-of-hours support and advice.

“We’ll also have one of our staff members, Ashleigh Stephen, who was in foster care, to have a chat about her experience.”

Cllr Muirhead said the council is also looking for people to adopt. He said: “You don’t need specific qualifications. We’d love to hear from you whether you are single or married, have children or not. Our adopters are from all backgrounds, genders, nationalities, religions and ages.”

For more information visit www.midlothian.gov.uk/fostering-and-adoption