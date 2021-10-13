Midlothian fundraiser walks over hot coals for Lothian charity

Thistle Foundation Firewalk

Janette Harvey, from Soutra, was one of nine brave supporters and staff who were given secret training for the Firewalk, which took place at the Thistle Centre for Wellbeing in Craigmillar last Sunday (October 10).

Janette, who works as Facilities Manager with Thistle, added a touch of glamour to the event – a burlesque performer with the Sassy School of Burlesque, she recently completed a sold-out run of 23 nights at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

She said: “Walking on fire has been on my list for a while, it’s something people think shouldn’t be possible - and if someone tells me I can’t do something I like to say ‘watch me! We often hear from people we support who believed they couldn’t do certain things but, with the right support and environment, find that something once ‘impossible’ is suddenly possible. So the Firewalk felt like a fitting event for me.”

This was Janette’s second fundraiser for Thistle this year, having taken part in the Virtual Kiltwalk in April, along with her burlesque troop.

Gail Begg, Corporate and Community Partnerships Lead said: “We are thrilled to have the support of our wonderful fundraisers taking part in the Firewalk for Thistle. Their efforts raised much-needed funds for Thistle, ensuring support is available for people living with long term health conditions so that a health crisis doesn’t become a life crisis.”

Thistle is a health and wellbeing charity supporting people struggling with long term health conditions, long covid or who are facing challenging life situations, to live well. Founded in 1944 to provide support for disabled ex-servicemen returning from WW2, Thistle also continues to offer a dedicated veterans support service today.