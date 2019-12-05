Midlothian General Election 2019 candidate -Stephen Arrundale (Liberal Democrats)

I joined the Liberal Democrats in 2015 after joining them on the campaign to remain in the UK in the 2014 Independence Referendum.

I was convinced to join by their core principles of inclusion, investment and opportunity, and also by their strong, unwavering stances on Europe and Independence.

From talking to Midlothian residents on the doorstep many people obviously share these views; the key two concerns have been about leaving the EU & UK against our will, and the scale of new housebuilding in Midlothian without the infrastructure to support this. Both of these issues are addressed by core Lib Dem policy.

The Lib Dems are the only party committed to protecting Scotland’s place in both the UK and in the EU.

A Conservative Brexit, Labour Brexit and another divisive IndyRef would all threaten to pull Scotland out of the UK and the EU against Midlothian’s will.

Instead, the Lib Dems will: Spend £100bn to tackle the climate emergency;Invest in major infrastructure improvement programmes nationwide; Increase the focus and prioritisation of mental health services; Invest £10,000 in training for every adult throughout their working life; Give Schools and the NHS an immediate cash injection to reverse the damaging under-funding.

Building a Brighter Future for us all.