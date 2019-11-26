Midlothian General Election candidate’s TV licence fight

SNP candidate for Midlothian, Owen Thompson, has vowed to fight to stop free TV licences for over-75s being scrapped under the Tories.

New figures released by the SNP, show that 79 per cent of over 75s in Midlothian could lose out under the new BBC TV licence means-testing. Across Scotland, over 240,000 could lose their free TV licence thanks to the change.

SNP General Election candidate Mr Thompson said: “Scrapping the free TV licence for over-75s will leave up to 4,160 people right here in Midlothian worse off.

“After years of Tory austerity, the last thing our older people need is money being taken out of their pockets.

“The extra burden of £154.50 to their household bills could have a serious impact on already stretched finances. It’s clearer than ever that the Tories simply can’t be trusted to deliver for Scotland’s older people.

“If elected as your MP next month, I’ll fight alongside my SNP colleagues to ensure that TV licences for over-75s are protected and kept away from the hands of the Tories.”

As well as Mr Thompson, the candidates for the Westminster Midlothian seat at the upcoming General Election on December 12 are: Steve Arrundale for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Danielle Rowley for the Scottish Labour Party and Rebecca Fraser for the Scottish Conservatives.

For a full preview of the local candidates, see next week’s Midlothian Advertiser.

Meanwhile, an election hustings event takes place at Newbattle Abbey College on Tuesday (December 3) 3.30pm-5pm. The hustings is open to all Midlothian constituents and will be chaired by Kayden Charley, president of the students’ representative council at Newbattle Abbey College.

Representatives from each of the parties standing for the Midlothian constituency in this year’s General Election will take part in the hustings. The event is free but tickets must be booked in advance at https://ge19hustingsnac.eventbrite.co.uk. For further information you can call the college on 0131 663 1921.