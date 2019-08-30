Midlothian group set for Nepal trek

A Midlothian group will join in a two week long trip of a lifetime trekking through the Langtang area of Nepal to the Holy Lake of Gosaikunda.

The Trekking the Himalaya Midlothian group of nine, aged 25-65, will head to Nepal on September 6, returning on October 3. Each member of the group paid £833 each for the trek and accommodation, and £500 for the flights.

Hannah Wood from Fala established the yoga-loving group earlier this year. She is married to Nawaraj Pandey- head guide and founder of social enterprise Trekking the Himalaya. Since the earthquake in Nepal in 2015 the re-building of his family home as a guest house has been a dream of Nawaraj’s. Hannah said: “I’m going on out on August 31 and leave on September 18 so I will greet them and prepare everything for their arrival.

“I just thought starting this group was something I could do to help with the rebuilding and get the first lot of trekkers over there.

“They are looking forward to it. It will be an amazing trip. Everyone is really excited.

“Nawaraj and I wanted to show people rural traditional Nepali life and let locals have access to tourist money.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for locals and the trek team. I really want to see Nawaraj and his community succeed. It’s really important to be able to help them access money through enterprises like this rather than just giving money.”

Nawaraj will welcome the Midlothian trek team on September 16, the first visitors to the enterprise. He said: “Personally I am very much looking forward to meeting the group at the airport and feel fortunate that I am able to facilitate and enjoy such an amazing journey through the Himalayan landscape with them. I also look forward to introducing the group to my village.”