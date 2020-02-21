Midlothian house prices increased slightly in December

House prices increased slightly in Midlothian in December, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 0.1 per cent annual growth.

The average Midlothian house price in December was £187,227, Land Registry figures show – a 0.4 per cent increase on November.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across Scotland, where prices decreased 1.5 per cent , and Midlothian outperformed the 0.3 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Midlothian rose by £180 – putting the area 25th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the country was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where properties increased on average by 15.3 per cent, to £127,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in the Shetland Islands dropped 4.4 per cent in value, giving an average price of £138,000.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Midlothian in December – they increased 1.6 per cent, to £339,327 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 1.5 per cent.

Semi-detached: up 0.5 per cent monthly; up 0.9 per cent annually; £200,857 average Terraced: remained level over the month; up 0.1 per cent annually; £156,249 average Flats: down 0.7 per cent monthly; down 2.5 per cent annually; £116,356 average

First-time buyers in Midlothian spent an average of £ 156,360 on their property – £640 less than a year ago, and £33,080 more than in December 2014.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £218,340 on average in December - 39.6 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Buyers paid 23.5 per cent more than the average price in Scotland (£152,000) in December for a property in Midlothian. Across Scotland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £235,000.

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £270,000 on average, and 1.4 times as much as in Midlothian. Edinburgh properties cost 2.9 times as much as homes in East Ayrshire (£94,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average December sale price of £1.3 million could buy 14 properties in Burnley (average £92,000).

Factfile

Average property price in December

Midlothian: £187,227 Scotland: £151,603UK: £234,742 Annual growth to December

Midlothian: +0.1 per cent Scotland: +2.2 per cent UK: +2.2 per cent Best and worst annual growth in Scotland

Na h-Eileanan Siar: +15.3 per cent The Shetland Islands: -4.4 per cent.