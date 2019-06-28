Midlothian households’ tax boost welcomed

Local MSP Christine Grahame has welcomed new figures showing that 6330 homes in Midlothian benefitted from the Scottish Government’s Council Tax Reduction scheme in March.

The scheme, which helps provide financial support to low income households, saved families in Midlothian an estimated £94,300 a week in March.

Between 2013/14 and the end of 2018/19 the SNP government invested over £1.4 billion into the Council Tax Reduction Scheme – recently extending the scheme to include higher band households who fall below average earnings up to a maximum of £25,000 net income.

The move has helped support an extra 54,000 households in Scotland – a third of them pensioner households.

Commenting on the figures, Midlothian South MSP Ms Grahame (SNP) praised the Scottish Government for this council tax scheme.

She said: “In the face of huge cuts from the UK Tory government, the SNP has managed to help almost half a million households every year with their council tax bill.

“Just under 80 per cent of those households are totally exempt from council tax thanks to the scheme.

“In March alone, the Council Tax Reduction scheme helped 6330 households in Midlothian – saving local families an estimated £94,300 a week.

“I would encourage anyone who thinks they might be eligible for a reduction in their council tax to get in touch with their local Citizen’s Advice Bureau for advice.”