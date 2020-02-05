Midlothian IT firm creates four new jobs

IT support, consultancy and development company, Redtable, whose clients include Heineken, Wiseman Dairies, Hibernian FC and Inverhouse Distillers, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

And the firm is doing it in style with the launch of a new fixed rate package for small businesses, resulting in the creation of four new jobs, with support from Business Gateway Midlothian.

Following a successful pilot last year, the Midlothian company, which was founded by Rob Mason and specialises in customising internal and external IT solutions, automation and cyber security, is rolling out the package which will create four new jobs by the end of 2020.

Rob said: “At Redtable our priority is to help SMEs, who might not have the budget for a full time IT professional, to help improve their internal and external IT infrastructure and utilise the systems they have access to and also to take simple measures to prevent security breaches such as reviewing or implementing system policies and protections.

“Every improvement we deliver either reduces risk, increases security, raises quality, lowers costs or improves teamwork. Getting this message across to potential customers is something that we strive to do. The help that we have received from Business Gateway has been invaluable in helping us achieve this.”

Ann Marie Macaskill, Head of Business Gateway Midlothian, said: “Redtable is a progressive company which has provided information solutions support for a number of high-profile SME’s in the area.

“It has been great working with Rob and his team to identify new markets, and helping continue their impressive growth trajectory and creating local jobs.”