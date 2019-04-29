Midlothian Job Centres busy finding jobs for local claimants

Penicuik and Dalkeith Job Centres continue to overcome barriers to employment and secure work throughout Midlothian.

Working closely with partner organisations, claimants are supported into sustainable employment.

Graham King from Jobcentre Plus, said: “Penicuik Jobcentre is working in partnership with ‘with YOU’, an independently run Scottish charity providing support to young people with learning disabilities, mental health issues and physical disabilities in order to enable them to live in their own homes in Midlothian. We will be delivering a Sector Based Work Academy for claimants wishing to work in this rewarding sector where they will have the opportunity to complete some essential employability training, get vital experience of the types of work that they will be doing and also have a guaranteed job interview with the employer on successful completion of the course.

“Iceland/Food Warehouse have been recruiting for their new store at Straiton Retail park, with Midlothian Jobcentre customers having the opportunity to attend job interviews at Penicuik Job Centre. With 100 candidates attending these interviews, 25 have been successful and are due to start working with the organisation in early May ahead of the grand opening later in the month.

“And, as part of expansion plans, boosting its current portfolio of 45 hotels with a further 21 across Scotland, Travelodge intends to open a hotel in Dalkeith, investing £6 million and creating new jobs.

“Continuing to build on the strong relationships that Midlothian Jobcentres have with local organisations, both Dalkeith and Penicuik Job Centres are holding a partner event where we will be inviting claimants to come in and meet with them, learning more about the support that is available.

“Construction remains a strong growth sector in the Midlothian area. With that in mind, Dalkeith and Penicuik job centres will be running the Build Your Future campaign at the end of April. We will be inviting local employers in to the offices to run information sessions for customers interested in working in construction while also offering support for those customers looking to achieve the necessary qualifications in order to work on building sites.”