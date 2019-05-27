Midlothian Job centres event delivered for local customers

Dalkeith and Penicuik job centres delivered a Midlothian-wide provider event recently to raise awareness of the support available.

There was a variety of advice and support organisations offering assistance to Jobcentre customers on issues ranging from mental health, addictions, housing, energy/fuel direct, well-being and physical exercise to volunteering.

Jobcentre work coach team leader Anne Higgins said: “The customers who attended were delighted with this event and praised the staff for arranging an engaging morning that focused on other areas rather than employability.”

Meanwhile, local job centre staff have also been busy helping lone parents overcome barriers into work.