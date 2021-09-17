Midlothian jobs market latest

The latest figures show there were 8,459 claimants in August, up 37 (0.4 per cent) from the previous month.

However, there are plenty of vacancies, especially in the key industries such as care, hospitality, logistics and in the production of food.

Midlothian job centres are currently promoting new local job opportunities including at the recently opened St James Quarter and visitor attraction Johnny Walker Experience in Edinburgh. And Jobcentre Plus will be closing its hospitality campaign with an event in the Marriott hotel on October 5 where employers across this sector are recruiting.