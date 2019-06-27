Midlothian lad visits USA for special reasons

Five-year-old, Connor Savage from Midlothian, jetted off across the Atlantic to Washington D.C. for Memorial Day Weekend last month, to join up with and show support for bereaved military families.

Connor’s dad, Corporal William Savage from the 2nd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland was killed in 2013, just a few months before Connor was born.

Connor joined a group of six bereaved forces children on the trip to the USA thanks to children’s Armed Forces charity, Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

Organised by the American military bereavement charity, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), the 25th Annual National Military Survivor Seminar and “Good Grief Camp” welcomed over 2,500 participants to Washington over Memorial Day weekend.

Connor, who joined Scotty’s Little Soldiers when he was just a few months old, embarked on the trip last month with his mum, Lynzy.

For Connor and Lynzy, this was a trip of a lifetime, Lynzy explains: “We both had an absolutely amazing time. I wasn’t sure about it at first given that Connor is only five and he tends to be up and down about talking about his dad, but he had a fantastic time. He even got up in class last week and spoke about the trip which was a huge thing for him.

“I also found it great being able to share my experience with other mums who are in the same position as me, talking is such a great therapy. None of it would have been possible without Scotty’s. If it wasn’t for their help I’m not sure where the children would be.”

The four-day event included the “Good Grief Camp” for bereaved children and informative workshops for adults focussed on coping with grief.

