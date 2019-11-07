Midlothian landmarks all red-y for Armistice Day

This weekend, more than 120 Scottish landmarks will be glowing red in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal – including four prominent buildings in Midlothian.

Buildings large and small – from globally iconic castles to locally loved churches and schools – will ‘Light Up Red’ for Poppyscotland in a display of Remembrance.

The Orangery glowing red in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

The Midlothian locations taking part include; The Orangery in Dalkeith Country Park; Cockpen and Carrington Church in Bonnyrigg; Roslin Parish Church and Rosslyn Chapel.

Members of the public are being encouraged to take pictures of their local landmarks lit up red and to then share them on social media, tagging @Poppyscotland and using the hashtags #LightUpRed #BehindThemAlways and #ScottishPoppyAppeal.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “We want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone supporting this campaign. We are touched by the effort that hundreds of people have made in order to make this happen and to help us to shine a light on those who continue to need Poppyscotland’s vital, life-changing support today.”

Mr Michie added: “It is incredible to witness so many buildings, up and down the country, glowing red in tribute to Scotland’s Armed Forces community past and present.

Roslin Parish Church glowing red in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

“It is a visual spectacle symbolising that when it comes to the country’s Service personnel, we are behind them. Always.”

Most buildings will be lighting up from now until Armistice Day, on November 11. Fr more information including the full list of locations across Scotland, and detail on timings, please visit www.poppyscotland.org.uk/Light-Up-Red.