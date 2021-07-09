Midlothian Lodge members step out to Walk for Parkinson’s

The walkers, pictured at Lodge Newbattle St Mary.

Kaye and Paul Johnston organised a Walk for their fellow lodge members who live with Parkinson’s. The 23 Lodge members taking part walked 6.5 miles to three different Lodges on July 3 and have raised an incredible £3,500.

Kaye said: “We decided to walk three Lodges in a Walk for Parkinson's from Lodge Newbattle St Mary to Lodge Dalkeith Kilwinning and then on to Lodge Dalhousie Bonnyrigg and back again.

"Several masons in these three lodges - including Jim Beveridge and Jimmy Douglas, who are both over 70 - suffer from Parkinson's so we thought it would be an appropriate charity for this event.

A total of 23 walkers took part in the Midlothian event, some of whom were accompanied by their four legged friends.

"The event was great as we were really looking forward to meeting up with friends that we haven't seen for over a year due to the lodges being shut due to Covid-19.

"We feel it is important that charities are not forgotten at a time like this and it is also a social event that can be run safely even with Covid rules/restrictions in place.

"The oldest walker was one week away from 72 and the youngest only nine. We also had two dogs taking part and one of them had a Parkinson's balloon attached to his collar all the way round which attracted plenty of attention from passing cars!

"All walkers had their own sponsor sheets and we were hoping to raise around £1000, however, we have so far raised just under £3,500."

Money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s will help transform the way the charity provides information and support to people.

Marion Pirrie, regional fundraiser for East of Scotland at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Last year there was so much we couldn’t do, and living in lockdown was difficult and lonely. For many people with Parkinson’s, their symptoms got worse. This year, we need each other more than ever.

“Taking part in Walk for Parkinson’s in 2021 is a chance to get outside, connect with the Parkinson’s community and make a difference. By walking together, either in person or virtually, we’re not alone.”

To sponsor Kaye and Paul’s for the walk, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lodgenewbattlestmary.

To take part in Walk for Parkinson’s, visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/get-involved/walk-parkinsons.