Midlothian Mela in Gorebridge

Midlothian Council is inviting people from the local community and beyond to a free festival this weekend to celebrate the area’s diversity.

The annual Midlothian Mela is being held on Saturday, March 7, 1pm- 4:30pm at the Gorebridge Beacon, Hunterfield Road, Gorebridge (beside Gorebridge Parish Church).

The Mela has been organised by Midlothian Council in collaboration with Health in Mind and the Midlothian People’s Equality Group. The packed programme for the day offers something for all ages and interests – including music, dancing, food, craft stalls, henna hand painting and face painting.

The event is the highlight of Equal Midlothian Week which runs from March 2-8. A whole host of events are running this week focusing on different issues including disability, mental health, kinship care, islamophobia and LGBT issues.

Erin Cuthbertson, Equalities Engagement Officer says: “Local residents and also visitors from outwith Midlothian are invited to come along to join the fun and help us celebrate diversity in Midlothian.

“There’s no need to book ahead in advance – just turn up at the Gorebridge Beacon on the day. A big thank you to everyone participating in this event for their support.”

Transport to the venue is available by Lothian bus service numbers 29 and 48. The venue is a 10 minute walk from Gorebridge Train Station; limited parking available.

For more information on the Mela and the other events happening daily this week see: www.midlothian.gov.uk/equal-midlothian.