Midlothian modern apprentices show their spark

Midlothian-based apprentices Liam Wilson and Kyle McIntosh could be connecting a socket in someone’s home or working in a castle.

The pair are switched on thanks to their Electrical Installation Modern Apprenticeships at Bonnyrigg firm John Noble Electrical Contractors. Their achievements are being celebrated along with other apprentices’ as part of Scottish Apprenticeship Week, which is co-ordinated by Skills Development Scotland (SDS) and takes place this week, March 2-6.

The theme is Talent without Limits, celebrating the diversity that makes apprenticeships good for individuals, employers and the economy.

Former Lasswade High School pupil Kyle (21) enjoys working with electrics – both at work and in his spare time.

He says his back garden “resembles Edinburgh Airport’s runway” after he showed off his new lighting skills at home.

Kyle said: “My apprenticeship at John Noble has covered every aspect of being an electrician and it really opened my eyes as to how exciting a career as an electrician can be. I’ve had a lot of support throughout my Modern Apprenticeship.

“I’ve always been a hands-on learner since I was young and the idea of sitting in an office wasn’t for me. I was searching for a trade to learn and I’m thankful for the Modern Apprenticeship opportunity at John Noble.”

Liam has already racked up considerable experience, having worked on the Queensferry Crossing project.

The 22-year-old, from Bo’ness, is now qualified and believes that a Modern Apprenticeship gave him the perfect start to his career.

He said: “My Modern Apprenticeship gave me a solid trade, the training provided by Edinburgh College was really beneficial too. The ‘earn as you learn’ dynamic appealed to me.

“I wanted to have a guaranteed career. Through my Modern Apprenticeship, I’ve gained true workplace experience, great training and a qualification to show at the end of it.”

Modern Apprenticehips are jobs where you work, learn and earn to gain industry-recognised qualifications.

The company’s operational director Alasdair Noble believes Modern Apprenticeships are just as beneficial for employers as they are for employees.

He said: “The best employees are the ones you bring up through the ranks since the age of 16. Being able to nurture our own talent is the main reason we take on apprentices.

“Our Modern Apprentices get an eclectic mix of work and a shot at everything. One day we could be connecting a socket in someone’s house, the next day we’ll be working in a castle.”