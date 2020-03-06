Midlothian MP backs Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal

Midlothian MP Owen Thompson, and presenter and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Anneka Rice, joined forces to help Marie Curie provide care and support to more people living with a terminal illness.

Mr Thompson and Marie Curie Ambassador Anneka were pictured together with Marie Curie rapid response healthcare assistant, Lukmon Adeyemi, at the parliamentary event to celebrate the launch of the Great Daffodil Appeal, Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising campaign, held every March.

Mr Thompson pledged his support to the Appeal, and is encouraging local people to donate and wear one of the charity’s daffodil pins to help fund vital care and support for people living with a terminal illness, and their families.

He said: “Every five minutes, someone in the UK dies without getting the care and support they need at the end of their life and that is why I am supporting the Great Daffodil Appeal this March. Without your help, Marie Curie Nurses can’t give vital care to people living with a terminal illness and their families.”

Launched in 1986, the Appeal is crucial in raising much-needed funds to enable the charity to continue providing nursing and hospice care, a freephone support line and information for people living with any terminal illness such as terminal cancer, dementia, heart failure, and motor neurone disease.

Speaking of her own personal experience of dementia, Anneka Rice said: “I was thrown into a world of utter confusion and sadness when I had to care for two elderly parents, living separately but both with dementia. At the time I didn’t know who to reach out to as I knew nothing at all about the illness. At the time, I wish I’d known about the organisations that exist to help.”

On becoming a Marie Curie Ambassador in 2019, Anneka said: “They are just a brilliant bunch of people, quietly getting on with very, very, important work. We all want to be well-looked after at the end of our lives. Marie Curie need our help, so that they can help more people have a good death. I’m so proud to support them.”

Marie Curie rapid response healthcare assistant Lukmon Adeyemi, said: “By donating and wearing a Marie Curie daffodil it will help make sure we can be there for more people when they need us the most. I know how important it is to be there for patients and families when they are struggling.

“Marie Curie services rely on the generosity of the public, so I’d like to say a big thank you for your donations. Without you, Marie Curie nursing staff can’t give vital care to people living with a terminal illness and their families.”

Scott Sinclair, head of policy and public affairs at Marie Curie, said: “Having the support of Owen and Anneka makes a huge difference to our Great Daffodil Appeal.

“Too many people miss out on the care and support they need. By donating and wearing a daffodil pin in March you are helping us to support more people at the most difficult time of their lives. We want to make sure that everyone affected by terminal illness, wherever they may live, gets the right support, at the right time – whether that is high quality nursing care, emotional and practical support, or fast access to the benefits they need.”

To find out more about the Great Daffodil Appeal, visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or call or call 0800 304 7025 for more information. To Donate £5 to Marie Curie, text DAFF to 70999.