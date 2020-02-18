Midlothian MP calls for end of terminally ill benefits rule

Owen Thompson MP has called for the scrapping of terminally ill people having to prove they have six months or less to live to access faster and higher tier benefits.

The Midlothian MP was appointed a vice convener of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Terminal Illness last week. Speaking in support of The Marie Curie and Motor Neurone Disease Association campaign, #Scrap6Months, he said: “Nobody who is dying should have to prove they have six months to live, just to get a wee bit better and faster support.

“People facing a terminal diagnosis should be treated with dignity and respect by a swift and supportive benefits process. It is hard to believe that many dying people are still being forced to prove they are unfit for work and waste time jumping through hoops to access the welfare benefits they need.

“No benefits system should add extra stress and financial struggles to the lives of people coming to terms with a terminal illness. There is no clinical basis for the arbitrary six month rule and this law has to be scrapped.

“I urge the UK Government to show some compassion and change the system to allow anyone with a terminal diagnosis fast track access to benefits.

“This is an issue that’s close to my heart and I will do everything I can to support the scrap six months campaign led by Marie Curie and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.”

A DWP spokesperson said: “We recognise how devastating dealing with a terminal illness can be, and the impact it can have on families. The ongoing evaluation of support for people nearing the end of life is an absolute priority for us.

“This vital work is well under way and we are working closely with medical professionals and charities like Motor Neurone Disease Association and Marie Curie.

“We are making positive changes and actively gathering the relevant medical evidence needed to shape the proposals.”

The spokesperson added that Holyrood has devolved powers to tackle such issues regarding benefits.