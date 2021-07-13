Midlothian MP celebrates achievements of local hero Prof Sir Geoff Palmer in UK Parliament

Sir Geoff Palmer from Penicuik. Photo by Lisa Ferguson.

The Early Day motion notes the many achievements of Sir Geoff from Penicuik, both academically and through his powerful work as an educator on racial history and campaigner for human rights and racial justice.

Mr Thompson (SNP) said "I was thrilled to see Sir Geoff Palmer gain recognition at the Pride of Scotland Award. Sir Geoff was Scotland's first black Professor and has been a real trailblazer at whatever he puts his energy into, with groundbreaking contributions to Scottish society and to science. I was delighted to mark this at Westminster and I wish him well with his continued inspirational work."

Mr Thompson added: "Most recently, it's largely through Professor Sir Geoff's relentless efforts that the plaque for the Melville Monument will now better reflect his actions and attitudes towards the slave trade.