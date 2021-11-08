Midlothian MP launches Christmas e-card competition

Flyer for the Christmas card competition.

Mr Thompson has written to all primary schools and invited them to send in their Christmas drawings, with the winners being awarded prizes and their artwork used on his official Christmas e-card this year.

Entries will also be used to brighten up the SNP MP’s Dalkeith constituency office and in an online gallery.

The deadline for entries is December 1, with the winners announced on December 10.

Mr Thompson said: "With COP26 underway, I thought I'd save on the printing this year and go digital with my Christmas cards, but I need the help of Midlothian' s primary school pupils with the designs.

"This is a great opportunity to showcase the imagination and creative talents of our primary school pupils here in Midlothian.”

He added: "I invite pupils in primary schools across the region to send in their artwork, on a Christmas theme, for my 2021 Christmas e-Card competition.

"I hope as many schools and as many young people as possible will get involved.

"The winning entries will be awarded a prize and will be used on my Christmas e-card, which will be distributed to hundreds of contacts around the UK.

"I will also showcase all the entries at my office and in a special Midlothian Christmas gallery online, so everyone who takes part will have a chance to get their artwork seen by a wider audience.