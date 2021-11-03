Midlothian MSP calls on locals to celebrate safely this bonfire night

Stock Photo by Walter Neilson.

On November 5 specifically, they can be used by the general public only from 6pm until midnight.

Speaking about the upcoming celebrations this week, Ms Grahame, SNP MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale, said: “Ultimately, the safest and best option for those wanting to celebrate this bonfire night is to go to a professional display of which there are a number in the Lothians and Borders, although these of course may be limited due to Covid.

“I appreciate there will be those who for a number of reasons hold their own displays, and in that event I’d encourage them to make sure they’re aware of the new legislation, especially around times fireworks can be let off, and adhere to it.

“Having fixed times helps those who may have difficulties with fireworks, for example pet owners, farmers, combat veterans or those with sensory sensitivities, prepare. This is particularly important this year given the abundance of ‘lockdown puppies’ who may not be used to such loud noises – the SSPCA has advice on it’s website on this.