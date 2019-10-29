Midlothian MSP signs Shelter petition

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) has signed Shelter Scotland’s petition to have the right to a decent home enshrined in Scottish Law.

The campaign was launched after research conducted by YouGov for Shelter Scotland found that 88 per cent of people surveyed agreed that everyone in Scotland should have a legal right to a safe, secure and affordable home. And that 76 per cent support a new law being created in Scotland for adequate housing for everyone in the country.

The research also found that 78 per cent support Shelter Scotland campaigning for stronger human rights in relation to housing.

Mr Beattie said: “I believe everyone should have the right to a decent, affordable home. That’s why I have signed Shelter Scotland’s petition in support of their ‘Are You With Us’ campaign.”

Launching the campaign, Graeme Brown, director of Shelter Scotland, said: “Too many people in Scotland don’t have access to the basic right of a decent and affordable home – which is simply wrong in the 21st century in one of the world’s wealthiest countries.

“There are more than 14,000 homeless children currently in Scotland and nearly 11,000 households in temporary accommodation. We also have rising numbers of people sleeping rough across the country.

“The evidence is clear - people’s rights to a home need to be significantly strengthened.

“Through this campaign we want the people of Scotland to know that a good home is their right – not a privilege - and it should be law.”