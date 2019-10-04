Midlothian MSP urges parents to ensure their kids get the flu jab

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) has urged parents to “trust the facts” and make sure their child is vaccinated for flu this winter.

The Scottish Government has launched its annual national flu vaccination programme – with a focus on people with health conditions and children aged 2-5.

Every year thousands of children are hospitalised with flu. To date more than 1.6 million doses of the nasal vaccine have been given to 2-11 year olds as part of the Scottish childhood immunisation programme. But more parents and carers are being urged to take up the offer.

Everyone aged 65 and over, pregnant women and people at most risk of serious illness are offered the flu vaccination on the NHS.

Mr Beattie said: “Getting your kids vaccinated is free and only takes a few minutes – but it helps to protect against the flu bug for around a year.

“The flu is no joke. There’s plenty of misinformation about vaccines online – but it’s important that parents trust the facts.

“Staff at NHS Lothian are doing a tremendous job with a tough time of year ahead and we should all do our bit to not add unnecessary pressure on the health service. If you or your children are eligible, make sure that getting the vaccination is a priority and book an appointment with your GP practice or health board as soon as possible.”