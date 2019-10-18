Midlothian MSP welcomes her party’s pledges

The SNP are working to tackle inequality in Midlothian and “lift people out of poverty” with new commitments to expand childcare into primary school and scrap social care charges.

As announced by Nicola Sturgeon at the SNP conference this week, the SNP plans to scrap all non-residential social care charges and expand childcare into the school holidays for primary pupils from the poorest backgrounds if re-elected at the 2021 election.

The First Minister pledged the new policies to ensure that everyone in Scotland has access to the support they need without cost.

Commenting on her party’s pledges, SNP MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale, Christine Grahame, said: “By August next year the SNP in government will have all but doubled the hours children receive. It will give them 30 hours a week of high quality, free care and education, saving families in Midlothian £4,500 per year for each child.

“But we will not stop there. If the SNP is elected at the next Holyrood election, we will expand childcare into the school holidays for primary pupils from the poorest backgrounds – to help ensure that parents can continue working over holiday periods.

“Earlier this year, the SNP Government extended free personal care to everyone who needs it, regardless of age – and over the next parliament, the SNP will scrap non-residential social care charges for all.

“We’re determined to help families with the cost of living throughout their lifetimes – ensuring that fairness and equality are embedded in our society from birth to retirement.

“That progressive, ambitious vision for government is exactly why people in Scotland continue to put their faith in the SNP.”