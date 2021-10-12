Midlothian MSP welcomes 'Local Hero' to Holyrood for Parliament's official opening

Ms Grahame with Mr Rosie, who was joined by his wife Elaine,

As part of the Scottish Parliament’s opening ceremony, led by the Queen, MSPs were tasked with nominating a Local Hero from their constituency to celebrate people from across Scotland for their contributions to their communities.

The Local Heroes were subsequently invited to parliament to take part in the official opening.

Ms Grahame chose Mr Rosie, who was joined by his wife Elaine, because of his involvement in a number of local projects including the Community Council, Penicuik Carbon Challenge Shop – he was instrumental in opening the town's newest community shop - Penicuik Resilience, Penicuik Storehouse, Community Meal and Penicuik BID, of which he was a founding member.

Mr Rosie was previously a local councillor from 2012 to 2017 but since his retirement has remained very active in the community.

Ms Grahame said: “I was delighted to welcome Derek and his wife Elaine to parliament for the opening ceremony.

"Often the focus can be on the pomp and pageantry of the royal opening, but the chance to recognise our Local Heroes is a hugely important part of it - it is people like this who kept our communities going during the pandemic and beyond and it’s right that they’re recognised.

“There are of course countless local heroes in my constituency who are hugely deserving of recognition and I’m sure I could have filled the parliament with those from my constituency alone. However Derek has been a pillar of the community in Penicuik for many years now, working tirelessly to improve it and I felt it was right he get some recognition for all he does even in “retirement”!