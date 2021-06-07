Midlothian MSP welcomes Scottish Child Payment figures

Christine Grahame MSP

The benefit, which is administered by Social Security Scotland, was opened for applications in November 2020 and began payments in February 2021.

Ms Grahame (SNP) said: “Whilst the majority of social security and benefits remain under the power of the UK Government, the payments which have been implemented by Social Security Scotland have been invaluable in topping up people’s incomes and improving living standards. I’d encourage anyone who thinks they might be eligible for any of the payments to get in touch with them to check.”

An estimated 78,775 children across Scotland have benefited from at least one Scottish Child Payment since then and, after consultation by Social Security Scotland with more than 300 parents, charity workers, support workers and welfare officers, families can now apply for Scottish Child Payment, Best Start Grant and Best Start Foods on one form. This will help ensure no one misses out on benefits they may be eligible for.