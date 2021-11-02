Midlothian MSP welcomes this year's Scottish Veterans Fund

Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale MSP Christine Grahame (SNP).

A priority for this year’s Scottish Veterans Fund – which has doubled to £500,000 – is projects that support veterans who have left the Services early.

Midlothian South MSP Ms Grahame said: “I know from having Glencorse Barracks in the constituency the importance of supporting both service personnel and their families, and it’s important that this continues once they’ve left the armed forces.

“Life after leaving the armed forces can also be a challenging time for families, who often experience significant upheaval, so it’s right this fund is also open to projects supporting them. I’d encourage any projects who may be eligible to consider applying before the fund closes to bids on November 12.”

Bids that promote collaboration between the veterans charity sector and other bodies are also being prioritised.

Since the fund’s inception in 2008 more than 180 projects have been supported receiving more than £1.7 million. The increase to £500,000 means individual projects can now bid for up to £50,000 a year.