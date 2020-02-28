Midlothian music to our ears to launch festival

An award-winning local singer songwriter will launch the Made in Midlothian (MiM) Music programme with a special concert in a Dalkeith church.

On April 25, Pathhead-based songwriter and musician, Karine Polwart, will lead a massed harmony singing workshop inspired by her Scottish Songbook album.

Recently awarded funding of £4,050 from the National Lottery Community fund, Made in Midlothian Music aims to create opportunities in the local community to enjoy and explore music in a friendly, safe environment and to showcase Midlothian’s abundance of musical talent.

Programme director, Shondra Riley said: “We are thrilled to have received funding from the National Lottery. And we are very excited about Karine’s workshop. It’s going to be a brilliant community event.”

Karine added: ”Bring your voices and hearts. No musical experience required.”

In addition to ticketed events, MiM also plans to offer a variety of free music workshops and tasters across Midlothian.

Shondra said: “At our previous events, we featured several young people on our stage. It gave them a chance to perform publicly, which builds experience and confidence.

“We hope our workshops will spark interests in music and our events will inspire people to be creative in some way. We believe the creative arts promotes wellbeing in any community.”

Polwart scored her first ever UK Top 40 album in 2019 with her Scottish Songbook, reworkings of classic Scottish pop songs by the likes of Deacon Blue, Big Country, John Martyn and Chvrches. A subsequent tour filled The Usher Hall in Edinburgh.

The event will be held at St Mary’s Episcopal Church in Dalkeith Country Park on April 25 from 10am- 12:30pm and is accessible to ages 10 years and up; Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.