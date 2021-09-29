Midlothian North launches fifth annual Christmas card competition

Last year’s winner Amelia Luckyn-Malone and Colin Beattie MSP.

The competition is open to all primary school children from the Midlothian North and Musselburgh constituency.

Mr Beattie (SNP) said: “This is now the fifth year of running the Christmas card competition. I enjoy having the opportunity to engage with the local schools and believe that it is important for the children in my constituency to be part of something fun and creative.

“The winning design becomes my official Christmas card, which I send to local organisations, businesses and politicians throughout Midlothian and Scotland.

"I love seeing the variety of different designs and the creativity of our local young people."

He added: “Every year the entries have been great, and I do hope they are even better this year.

“All of the primary schools in the constituency have been sent an invitation to take part and this also outlines the deadlines and the prizes.

"There is a prize for first, second and third place. There is also a first, second and third place prize on offer for the ‘best class’ category. The theme this year is ‘Together with Family’.