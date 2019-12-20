Midlothian North MSP chooses winning Christmas card

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie has chosen the winner of his annual Christmas card competition, with the help of the council’s chief executive.

On Wednesday, November 20, Colin Beattie, the MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, was joined by Grace Vickers, the Chief Executive of Midlothian Council, and Alan Millar, CEO of ZOT Engineering in Musselburgh, to judge the entries to the 2019 Christmas Card Competition.

Book vouchers are awarded to the selected winner and runners up from primary schools across Mr Beattie’s constituency.

The first place prize winners design is also sent out as the official Christmas card of the MSP’s office for this year’s festive period.

Yet again this year there were a huge number of entries from right across his constituency, including pupils from classes P1 to P7.

Trying to choose a winner this year proved very difficult for Mr Beattie and his fellow judges given the high standard of entries, however the panel finally decided the winner should be Gracie Wong, aged 10 from Burnbrae Primary School in Bonnyrigg.

The runner up was Amina Yesaad from Lasswade Primary School, and third place was awarded to Grace Ryan from Wallyford Primary School.

This year the decision for the ‘overall class winner’ was extremely difficult to judge, and so the judges decided to award this prize to three school classes .

They were the P7P class at Lasswade Primary School, P7 at Wallyford Primary School and P7 at Bonnyrigg Primary School.

After judging the competition, Mr Beattie (SNP) revealed how impressed he was with the standard of entries this year.

He said: “Judging the annual Christmas card competition is always a highlight of my year.

“The standard of entries was extremely high this year, and the cards were all imaginative and unique.

“It made choosing a winner very difficult.

“I am sure all those who receive my Christmas card this year will be delighted with the design.”

Already looking forward to next year’s Christmas card competition, Mr Beattie added: “I would like to thank all of the schools for taking part in this year’s Christmas Card Competition and I am looking forward to seeing the designs next year.

“It was wonderful this year to see all the talent and enthusiasm of local young people in my constituency.”